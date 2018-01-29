UMSL Star Student of the Month: Hannah Baker

Congratulations to Hannah Baker, senior student and varsity cheerleader from Windsor C1 Senior High School in Imperial, MO. Hannah receives our University of Missouri-St. Louis Star Student of the Month award!
Hannah maintains a 4.56 GPA, participates in National Honor Society, she was class vice president for 2 years, takes all honor classes - plus, she's great in her community. Hannah has participate in varsity cheer for 3 years and is cheer captain of the football team.
