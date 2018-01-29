UMSL Star Student of the Month: Hannah Baker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Congratulations to Hannah Baker, senior student and varsity cheerleader from Windsor C1 Senior High School in Imperial, MO. Hannah receives our University of Missouri-St. Louis Star Student of the Month award!

Hannah maintains a 4.56 GPA, participates in National Honor Society, she was class vice president for 2 years, takes all honor classes - plus, she's great in her community. Hannah has participate in varsity cheer for 3 years and is cheer captain of the football team.

