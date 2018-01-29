Serious accident prompts police warning about the dangers of drinking and driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - Chesterfield Police posted photos from a weekend crash on Facebook in an attempt to spread the word about the dangers of impaired driving.

Police said the suspected drunk driver hit a guardrail and another car around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They said the driver's passenger was injured seriously with life-threatening injuries. Police said the innocent driver who was hit was injured but is expected to be okay.

Police said they want people to know "don't drink and drive" isn't just a catchphrase, but an order.