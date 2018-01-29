Search continues for Alton woman missing for 8 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, IL - Authorities in Madison County, IL, are stepping up the search for a missing Alton woman: Adria Hatten, 39.

Monday marked 8 days since anyone reported seeing her.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were back out on ATV’s searching near Horseshoe Lake just outside of Granite City, Monday.

It remains the "hot spot" in the search.

“We still need, in the event, she got out of there, we need to hear from anybody that maybe had contact with her,” said Capt. Michael Dixon, Chief of Detectives for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Hatten is around 5’ 5”, 150 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a cross-type tattoo on the inside of her left forearm.

Two days after speaking to a friend in Wood River around 10:30 in morning Sunday, January 21st, a Department of Natural Resources worker found her 2013 white, Ford Focus car empty and stuck in the mud off of Big Bend Road near the lake.

Two days ago, volunteer searchers recovered a prescription pill bottle with her name on it not far from where the car was found.

Since then the trail has gone cold.

Investigators are tracking her credit card, phone, and social media activity. That has returned no solid leads.

“Based upon other information that’s been developed during the investigation and some of the things she’s not currently doing that she typically does do, I’m becoming concerned,” Dixon said. “There’s enough that has occurred here and enough that I know that I’m concerned for her well-being. Whether that means she has walked off and endangered her own safety or someone else has endangered her safety, I don’t know but I am concerned for her well-being at this time."

He wouldn’t be specific but said she had a medical issue. Investigators were checking with hospitals to see if she’d sought treatment.

Searchers have used a state police plane, plus a drone, a helicopter, and search dogs to scour the massive search area (more than 5,000 acres) around the lake, Dixon said.

Investigators wouldn’t say they'd recovered Hatten’s purse, phone, or car keys.

Anyone with information about Adria Hatten should call the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 618-692-4433 (Dispatch Center) or 618-296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line).