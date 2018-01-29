The 2018 Saint Louis Auto Show drives into America’s Center & Edward Jones Dome this weekend. This year’s show features more than 500 new cars, trucks, SUVs and luxury vehicles from over 25 manufacturers. Attendees can also test drive cars, play in the Kids’ Zone and watch an drifting exhibition. A highlight of this year’s show was a car giveaway to one lucky FOX2/KPLR viewer sponsored by Bommarito Automotive Group
PICTURES: 2018 Saint Louis Auto Show
-
St. Louis Auto Show now through Jan. 28 at America’s Center
-
Bommarito Automotive Group surprises Spirit of St. Louis charities with $50,000
-
Spirit of STL: Foodbank Supplies 4 meals for every $1
-
STL Food Bank offers a lifeline for the hungry
-
BackStoppers creates circle of support for families of fallen first responders
-
-
Spirit of St. Louis concludes with free car giveaway
-
St. Louis Area Holiday Light Displays
-
Bommarito Game of the Week: Turkey Day game between Webster Groves and Kirkwood
-
Many weekend winter festivities around St. Louis canceled due dangerous cold
-
Visiting Santa’s Magical Kingdom
-
-
Win a premium pillow from the ‘The Bedroom Store’ and help others
-
Bommarito Game of the Week: CBC vs. Eureka
-
Bommarito Game of the Week: Kirkwood vs. Lindbergh