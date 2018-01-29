× Man accused of stabbing father to death

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 29-year-old man Monday for stabbing his father to death over the weekend at an apartment complex.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing took place just after 5:30 p.m. on January 27 in the 4200 block of Meramec Street, located in the Bevo neighborhood.

Police found the victim, identified as 54-year-old William Kemple Sr., at the residence and pronounced him dead at the scene. They took the man’s son, William Kemple Jr., into custody.

Homicide detectives determined the two men got into an argument, culminating in Kemple Jr. stabbing his father several times.

Kemple Jr. was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed without bond.