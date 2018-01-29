Local law office provides free elder care workshops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Elder Care attorney Joe Cordell talks about Cordell Planning Partners is a new law firm devoted to elder law and caring for seniors.

The law office will provide free workshops for people to learn about the increasingly crucial area of elder law, how to provide for the care of the seniors in your family and how the new tax law will affect seniors and those who care for them.

The workshops will take place January 30 and 31 at the Crystal Garden Banquet and Event Center.

For more information, visit eldercarelaw.com.