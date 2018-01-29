Community reacts to a murder outside of lounge in The Grove, as police search for suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are asking for your help to track down 4 suspects involved in an early morning shooting that killed one and seriously injured another.

It happened outside a lounge in the Grove called Shisha.

Police have released surveillance video and say around 1 am Monday morning the suspect’s car, a Maroon possibly Chrysler 300, pulls up the four suspects get out.

They enter Shisha Restaurant and Lounge. One suspect has medium length dreadlock and a tattoo on his hand, the second suspect has facial hair, the third suspect has long dreadlocks, and the fourth suspect is seen leaving the restaurant in a black jogging suit.

Not long after police get a call for a shooting outside of Shisha and find 27-year-old Ollie Coleman of Florissant dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the leg. She’s in serious condition at a hospital, but she is stable.

Alderman Joe Roddy describes the Grove as fanatic in their fight against crime. They set up a community improvement district tax for surveillance, extra patrols, and collecting crime data in their hopes to attract more residents and businesses to the area.

“We don’t want to rush to judgement on a business until we get the facts but there has been some other complaints about the business this time though it appears it may not have anything to do with the management of the business over there but we’re going to be looking at that over the next few days, says Roddy.

But this most recent deadly shooting doesn’t seem to be scaring people away from the Grove but it has them more cautious.

“I feel safe I kind of feel like bad things can happen anywhere. I mean you kind of just have to watch where you are and maybe don’t go down the alleys and stuff like that,” says Chris Allen.

“If I was not in a group I’d probably be a little-concerned walking around here by myself at 2 or 3 in the morning,” says Katie Beane.

Fox 2 spoke with someone from Shisha who refused to comment on the situation.

So far, there have been 16 murders in St. Louis this year.