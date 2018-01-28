Youth pastor charged with child molestation

PARK HILLS, MO – A Park Hills youth pastor has been charged with having sexual relations with a teen aged girl. The Daily Journal reports 33-year-old Brian Cassidy is being held in the St. Francois County Jail on charges of child molestation and felony statutory rape.

Court filings say Cassidy had sex with the 13-year-old two times, including once at the First Baptist Church in east Bonne Terre.

Detectives are reportedly looking at other relationships Cassidy may have had with other teens.