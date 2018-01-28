Will Metro East school districts send large contingents to Chicago conference in 2018?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Will Metro East school districts send as many people to the Chicago School Board Conference in 2018 as they did last year? I caught up with them at the November 2017 conference.

Alton was one of the school districts with a big contingent that I talked to in Chicago as they were enjoying the festivities.

I said down with the Alton Superintendent on Friday. He told me about a big change in the making.

Alton wasn't the only school district that made the out-of-town trip. They were just one of the districts we listed costing taxpayers more than $50,000.

Many districts sent 6 and 7 school board members to the conference, racking up charges of $8,000 to $11,000.

In addition to the board members, administrative staffers were also at the conference.

But Alton Superintendent Mark Cappel says no Alton school board members will go this year’s conference. He told me board members are trying to alternate going to the conference.

He was non-committal on what they would do next year, but taxpayers will at least save money in 2018.