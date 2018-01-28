1 killed, several injured in accident near Westport Plaza

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – Just before 7 p.m. Sunday night a fatal accident occurred at Page Avenue and Westport Center Drive.

The Maryland Heights Police Department tells Fox 2 that accident involved a single vehicle.

Several victims were injured in the accident, with 1 adult male pronounced dead later at a hospital.

The Maryland Heights Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a joint accident reconstruction of the accident which closed eastbound traffic on Page Avenue for several hours.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.