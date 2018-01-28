Annual book sale underway at the Jewish Community Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO - A St. Louis tradition is underway at the Jewish Community Center in Creve Coeur. The J’s used book sale began Monday and will run through Thursday, February 1st. Sunday shoppers paid a $10 fee to get first dibs on the books for sale. Admission is free for the rest of the fair.

Organizers say there are thousands of books divided into dozens of categories. Books are priced in a range of $.50 to $3 with a few exceptions.

“We have some special books like art books and collectable books. They are priced as they are marked,” said Cultural Arts Director Zelds Sparks.

She said proceeds from the book sale are used to produce cultural events throughout the year. Sparks said the event started decades ago as an annual sale with just a few tables of books.

“Now we’re doing two sales a year in our newer building because we can’t hold all of the books from time to time,” she said.

Book fair hours are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday and then 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday. Thursday shoppers can fill an entire bag with books for $5.