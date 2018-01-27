Pulse of St. Louis – Combating crime and working with community leaders

ST. LOUIS, MO — It’s been one month since Major John Hayden was selected St. Louis Police Chief and he has hit the ground running. Find out what Chief Hayden is doing to combat crime in the Gateway City and how he is working with community and church leaders to help keep you and your family safe.
Guests:
- John Hayden, St. Louis Police Chief
- Bishop Steven G. Thompson, Senior Pastor at the Historic Leonard Missionary Baptist Church
- Pastor Roderick Burton, Senior Pastor at New Northside Missionary Baptist Church
- Reverend Linden Bowie Pastor, Zion Traveler’s Missionary Baptist Church
- James Clark, Vice President of Community Relations with Better Family Life.