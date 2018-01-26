St. Louis County police vehicles targeted by gun thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - St. Louis County police said thieves are targeting marked patrol vehicles, breaking into them and stealing department-issued firearms.

Officer Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, said over the past 2.5 weeks, three of their vehicles have been broken into, with weapons stolen from two of the cars.

According to Granda, it's happened in subdivisions in south county while the officers were off duty. The most recent incident took place in an Oakville neighborhood sometime between midnight Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said the thieves are somehow getting into the cars and getting the guns out of the system that is supposed to keep them secure.

"We have some of the best technology we can get for securing our firearms in these vehicles," Officer Granda said. "Obviously, something is wrong, so we are working with the manufacturer to address the issue as soon as possible."

Police said the locking system that secures the firearms is a commonly used one and they are working with the manufacturer about the issue. They are also currently taking extra precautions to make sure that this stops.