St. Louis Auto Show now through Jan. 28 at America’s Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Auto Show is underway at The Dome at America's Center. Over 500 new cars, trucks and SUVs from 25 manufacturers will be featured, including 2017 models, and 2018 models.

FOX 2's Katie Kormann is live downtown with more on the fun happening at America's Center this weekend.

2018 St. Louis Auto Show

Friday, Jan 26th: 9 a.m. - 10 pm

Saturday, Jan 27th: 9 a.m. - 10 pm

Sunday, Jan 28th: 9 am - 5 pm

Tickets:

General Admission

Adults - $11.00 (Buy at saintlouisautoshow.com to save $1)

Children 12 years and younger-FREE

FOX 2 & News 11 want to thank everyone who donated to support our Spirit of St. Louis campaign. Tune in to FOX 2 News at 6 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 26) as Indy Car Champion Josef Newgarden selects one lucky finalist to win a car, truck or SUV courtesy of Bommarito Automotive Group at the Auto Show.