Local teacher wins $500 award for family involvement, Christmas potluck

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - I would like to nominate Jill Holloway because she goes so far and beyond for her students. Jill tries to do things to include all of her families in their child’s education. This year, she is having family dinner nights. She sends out an invitation to meet at an area restaurant to have dinner with other families in the classroom.

Earlier in December, she hosted a Christmas potluck held at Antonia Elementary. Families brought all of her children and a dish. Jill had her father and mother dress up as Santa and Mrs. Claus. They passed out presents to ALL of the children (including siblings of her students), which Jill purchased herself.

Jill also fights for her students who need extra help. She does everything she can to help them be successful. This can be academically or emotionally. Jill has a very caring heart, and I am proud and blessed to be able to teach with her.

