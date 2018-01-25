Woman attacked with hammer during attempted kidnapping in the Central West End

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A robber struck a woman several times with a hammer in an attempted kidnapping early Tuesday morning in the Central West End. Police have released images of the suspect and his vehicle in an attempt to make an identification.

A 25-year-old woman was waiting for the bus at around 6 a.m. in the 300 block of North Euclid when the unthinkable happened. A man drove up in a Chevrolet Malibu without license plates. The police report said he got out of the car with a hammer and demanded her property.

The suspect struck her several times with the hammer and pulled her purple NorthFace backpack off her back. He then demanded that she get into his car. After a struggle, the suspect got back into his car and drove southbound on Euclid.

The victim suffered an injury to her face and head. She declined medical treatment at the scene. The suspect got away with the victim’s laptop, glasses, credit card, textbooks, and notebooks.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5'09"-6"00", light to medium complexion, medium build, wearing a dark (possibly navy blue) coat, black shirt, and light colored blue jeans. He was driving a silver or light blue 2008-2011 Chevrolet Malibu, with a decal or object affixed to the lower left corner of the rear windshield. At the time of the robbery, the vehicle had no license plates or temp tag.

People who frequent the Central West End were surprised to learn of the crime and said they feel safe in the area.

"That's terrible! ... I love Drunken Fish, I come all the time, I'm in the area all the time, so that's terrible. Kind of nervous thinking about it," said Marshiana Shaw, who works in the area.

St. Louis resident Joe Moskus, who frequently rides his bicycle in the Central West End, understands crime can happen anywhere.

"...It's just nice that you got a community that kind of pulls together and keeps an eye for each other when they can," he said.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. All calls are anonymous.