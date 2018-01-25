Truck driver killed, officer injured in South Roxana crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ROXANA, IL - A police cruiser was involved in a fatal accident at around 8:30am with another vehicle in South Roxana, IL. The crash happened at 111 and New Poag Road.

Police tell FOX 2 that a white truck was traveling southbound and passed another vehicle Thursday morning. Then, for an unknown reason, the truck swerved into southbound traffic and hit a police cruiser head-on.

The resulting crash left debris all over the road. The truck caught on fire after the crash. The 33-year-old pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol officer's vehicle smashed into the guardrail. Its red and blue alert lights were still active when investigators arrived.

The officer is in serious condition. He was speaking with first responders at the scene before being flown to St. Louis University Hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police say the officer has been with the Pontoon Beach Police Department for one year. Illinois State Trooper Calvin Dye says the officer involved in the accident transferred from the Roxana Police Department. He previously worked there for five years.

Illinois State Police expect the road to be closed for hours. More details will be posted as this story develops.