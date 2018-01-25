× Man charged for murder outside Union Station

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 20-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting outside Union Station in downtown.

The shooting happened January 23 just after 1:30 p.m., on the sidewalk at 18th and Clark, near the exit of the Union Station Metro train stop.

The shooting victim’s brother flagged down a driver, who did what he could to help and gave the men a ride to a hospital. The victim, 22-year-old Darian Jordan, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Homicide detectives arrested Jerome Brooks for the killing. Investigators determined Brooks and Jordan were involved in an argument on the train, which continued to the streets and culminated in the shooting.

Prosecutors charged Brooks with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond.