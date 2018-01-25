Family left without a home after car crashes into apartment

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A family said they are without a home after a man driving an SUV plowed through their apartment on North 44th Street in East St. Louis.

The couple said their three children, who were at the home at the time of the crash, were terrified.

According to the police report, the driver said his brakes went out. Police said he was cited.

“He could have killed somebody, you know, and most likely he could’ve killed or hurt my kids,” said Kimashea Williams.

George Hannah said, at first, he thought an earthquake had hit the apartment.

“My daughter, she is very upset and very scared, she does not have anything, she does not have any clothes, I don’t have any clothes,” he said.

Hannah said the apartment is closed off for safety reasons so the family cannot get inside to get their stuff. Hannah said the landlord said it will take a week or two to get the family into a new apartment.