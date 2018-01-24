Police look to the public to help solve the murder of Parron Walker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in the death of Parron Walker Jr or PJ.

Walker was found shot to death around 6 a.m. on September 19th in the 5100 block of Palm. Detectives said someone shot into Walker’s car as he was driving, killing him and causing his car to crash into other vehicles on the street.

Walker, a father of two, lived in Spanish Lake. His mother Nisha Miller said Walker worked the late shift at the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville getting off work around 2 a.m. She said he would often give others rides homes from work. Nisha and Detectives don’t know why exactly Walker was on Palm the morning he was shot.

Nisha said she can’t start to move forward until she figures out how he got here. She said that means understanding why Walker was on Palm and who shot and killed him.

All tips to CrimeStoppers are completely anonymous. They have no way to track an IP address or caller ID. The number for CrimeStoppers is 1-866-371-TIPS.