Police discover car riddled with bullets on I-70 in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police responded to a shooting on Interstate 70 at Shreve in north St. Louis.
The shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. When investigators arrived, they found a white car riddled with bullets. The driver was not at the scene.
The left two lanes of the highway were closed while authorities investigated the shooting. Shell casings could be seen all over the interstate.
The shooting victim was located at an area hospital in critical condition. It is not clear how he was taken to the hospital. A suspect in the shooting has not been identified.
Check the latest traffic conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic
38.686768 -90.259657