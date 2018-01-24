New deluxe 10-screen movie theater going up in midtown St. Louis

“We’re excited to become a part of the St. Louis film community at large as well as a part of the vibrant City Foundry STL project,” said Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO Tim League in a statement. “We’ll soon be hiring a St. Louis team to bring our mix of blockbusters, indies, foreign films, documentaries and classic movies to the neighborhood.”
Alamo Drafthouse provides a unique combination of theater and restaurant, showing first-run movies, independent films and special events with an extensive menu made from scratch. Guests order all food and drinks from servers who quietly attend to them throughout the movie from inside the theater.
You may have heard of the Alamo Drafthouse after their “Don’t Talk” PSA went viral. A patron sent them a misguided voicemail after they were ejected for texting during a film.
See that video here: