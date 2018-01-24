Missing Alton woman last seen heading to church Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Investigators in Madison County are asking for the public's help to find an Alton woman who has been missing since Sunday. The missing woman is identified as 39-year-old Adria Hatten.

Captain Mike Dixon with the Sheriff's Department tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was last seen leaving a friend's house at about 10:30 a.m. in Wood River, Illinois. She was reportedly on her way to church. Investigators say she did not return to her home on Stowell Street in Alton.

We asked authorities if foul play was suspected in the disappearance. They told FOX 2 that they didn`t know enough yet about the case to be able to make that determination.

Hatten is described as 5'5" tall and weighs around 150lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and also has a cross tattoo on the inside of her left forearm. She was last seen wearing an aqua-colored v-neck t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown high-heeled boots. Those boots came up to her calves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sherriff's Department at 618-692-6087 or the anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.