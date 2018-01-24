Maryland Heights councilman faces felony charge for persistent DWI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – A Maryland Heights councilman faces a felony charge for persistent DWI.

Charging documents say Maryland Heights Councilman Gavin Park hit more than one parked car on Cross Creek Cove in Creve Coeur.

Park is charged with persistent DWI. If found guilty, he will serve 30 days behind bars before getting probation or parole.

The charges allege Gavin Park was driving when he crashed into parked cars on or about January 23, 2018.

It also states that Park admitted to an officer that he had been drinking, but refused a breath or blood test and that the officer observed Park's watery, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

This isn't Park's first DWI offense in St. Louis County.

He was found guilty of driving while intoxicated in 2000 and then again in 2006.

Fox 2 reached out to Park in person and by phone about this latest charge but did not get a response.

The Maryland Heights City Administrator Jim Krischke says he has not seen a police report yet and it would be premature to comment.