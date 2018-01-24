Family struggles as one son is murdered while another on trial in police shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The man who was shot and killed Tuesday near Union Station was on his way to court to support his brother, who is on trial for shooting a police officer.

The family is now faced with trying to bury one son while another faces possible jail time.

The victim, Darian Jordan, was killed after stepping off a MetroLink train near 18th Street and Clark Avenue. He was on his way to be with his family in the courtroom when he was gunned down. Jordan's brother, Dale Wolford, was accused of ambushing a police officer in the Central West End in 2015.

No other details were given, but they believe Jordan knew his killer.

"Apparently, they were on the train early and there was an altercation argument with some other people and they got off at the 18th Street," said Lt. John Green, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. "So, I don't know if it had something to do with it or not. I don't think its random, the victim has interacted with the person before."

Wolford, 25, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer. The sergeant was working a security job in his personal car when he was shot. The officer's bullet-proof vest saved his life. Three other suspects were also arrested and charged in connection with the crime.