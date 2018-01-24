× Endangered Person Advisory issued for St. Charles woman

ST. CHARLES, MO – The St. Charles Police Department is on the lookout for 27-year-old Brittany M. McKinnon. Ms. McKinnon was last seen Wednesday at an assisted living center around 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Penrose Street in St. Charles.

Police say she’s a diabetic and suffers from Prader Willi Syndrome.

She was last seen wearing: wearing a black fisherman’s hat, glasses, black coat, neon pink basketball shorts, and black shoes. She stands 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 190 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

If you’ve seen Brittany McKinnon or know of her whereabouts, please call 911 or the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3311.