Deer survey, Ladue latest community to tackle growing deer population

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, MO – Another community is taking steps to control its growing deer population.

This week, the City of Ladue began conducting deer surveys. Police officers in marked vehicles will are out in the late evening and overnight hours, tracking deer and noting information such as gender, approximate age, and location.

Managing deer populations is not a new practice in the St. Louis area. But Ladue is the only municipality east of I-270 to conduct a survey, reflecting a change in migration and breeding patterns for the animals.

The results of the survey will ultimately be used to determine options to manage the population.

Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with the Ladue Police Department about what residents can expect as officer conduct the survey this week.