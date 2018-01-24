Author of ‘Advice Not Given’ in town tonight for book signing

A new book entitled "Advice Not Given: A Guide to Getting Over Yourself" explores the role our egos can play in our day-to-day lives. Author Dr. Mark Epstein will speak at a book signing at the St. Louis Public Library - Schlafly Branch Wednesday evening. The event is being sponsored by Left Bank Books. If you would like to have Dr. Epstein sign your copy, you must buy it from Left Bank Books and bring the receipt with you to the speaking event. For more information, call 314-367-6731 or visit left-bank.com.