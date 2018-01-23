St. Charles County homeless program aims to match resources with those less fortunate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - Twenty-six percent of the homeless that are in the metro area live in St. Charles, Lincoln, and Warren counties, and you're more likely to find someone homeless between the ages of 18 and 24.

"The community served about 2,300 households last year. 2,800 adults and 1,700 children," said Pam Raines, director of development for the Community Council of St. Charles County.

The Community Council is trying to help through a new program - Coordinated Entry. It's a collaboration of several organizations matching resources to homeless as soon as possible.

"Ours is unique because it partners with the United Way and a 211 number," said Todd Barnes, executive director of the Community Council. "A couple of matches and it puts our staff talking directly with the homeless neighbor."

They receive federal funds, help from local agencies, and individual donations, but could use more.

In St. Charles County, the government gives $800 per year for each homeless person counted to help with aid. St. Louis City gets approximately $10,000 per person.

"There is a good portion of people on street living, couch-to-couch, neighbor-to-neighbor," Barnes said. "They are employed but just can't find a match to resources. They need to get out of a homeless situation."

The Coordinated Entry program will help those who work to get a short-term lease, but even that can be a challenge with limited rentals.

"The average two-bedroom rental ranges from $800 to $1,200 a month in St. Charles County which, for the average family, can be difficult to attain," Raines said.