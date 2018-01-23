Sheriff’s office seeks publics’ help to locate missing woman

MADISON COUNTY, IL – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics’ help to locate 39-year-old Adria J. Hatten. Hatten was last seen in Wood River Illinois on Sunday, January 21st aroudn10:30a.m.

Ms. Hatten lives in Alton, Illinois and was last seen wearing: Aqua colored V neck t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown calve high high-heeled boots.

She’s described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes and has a cross tattoo on the inside of her left forearm.

If you have seen Ms. Hatten or know of her whereabouts, please call Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-6087 or the anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.