Police investigate armed carjackings at West County Mall, St. Louis City

DES PERES, Mo. – There’s a new warning from police after two people were shot in their car in the City of St. Louis and two others carjacked at the West County Mall.

Over the last several weeks, numerous carjackings have occurred across the area.

“Don't sit idle in your car, preoccupied by other things like your phone, and be aware of your surroundings,” said Detective Marshall Broughton, Des Peres Police Department.

Des Peres police say a woman and man in their 20s were just putting their car in park to grab a bite to eat at the West County Mall's food court Monday night when a man pointed a silver handgun at the driver's side window and ordered them to get out of the car.

Detective Broughton says the two victims cooperated and no one was hurt in the incident. The suspect took the car, but police say he didn't act alone. He was with one or two other suspects driving a silver Ford.

“It’s my understanding that they were blocked in by another car, so they obviously had transportation out of here,” Broughton said.

In another carjacking Monday night, two people were shot in north St. Louis on Anderson Avenue near Newstead Avenue just before 11 p.m.

According to police, a woman was shot in the chest and a man was shot in the back and leg. Both were conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital.

Carjackings are a growing problem in the city and metro areas.

Our news partners at the Post-Dispatch report there were 190 carjackings in the city between January and November 2017, while St. Louis County police reported 57 carjackings for 2017.

Police are warning everyone should be aware of their surroundings.

“Park in a well-lit area, be aware of your surroundings, and if you see something suspicious, keep moving and report to us,” Broughton said.