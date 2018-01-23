× Macoupin County man indicted on child pornography charges

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Staunton, Illinois man faces up to 20 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

US Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Donald Boyce indicted Christopher Buse on January 17 on one count of receipt of child pornography.

The indictment alleges Buse received a video file containing child pornography on July 11, 2016.

The trial is scheduled to begin March 27 in East St. Louis. Bond was released from jail under special conditions, including home detention and electronic monitoring.

If convicted, Buse could spend between five and 20 years in prison, as well as three years of supervised probation. He also could be fined up to $250,000.