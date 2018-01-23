Hazelwood school officials hosting redistricing forums

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The redistricting process of the Hazelwood School District will be a three-year process according to Communications Director Kimberly McKenzie.

Right now, the school is in phase one which is studying the district and engaging the community. Tuesday night was the second of four public meetings for community members to learn about the redistricting process.

Then phase two, the 2018—2019 school year, is the planning process and when decisions will be made on boundary changes according to McKenzie. Finally, phase three, the 2019-2020 school year is when those changes would go into effect.

McKenzie said last time the district did a redistricting was in 2005. At that time, it was projected that they would have about 22,000 students so they built some new schools. Then the recession in 2008 happened and the district never reached 22,000 students. Instead for the past 10 years, they have had about 18,000 students.

The next public meeting is Monday, February 5th at 6 p.m. at Hazelwood West High School.