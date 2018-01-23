C3 Fitness – The ‘non-negotiable’ workout

ST. LOUIS - Sometimes the worst thing we can do is either give up early or make excuses to avoid exercising. Cason, founder of C3 Fitness, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with a 'non-negotiable' workout for meteorologist John Fuller. The workout consists of squats, pushups, and situps/crunches, with increasing reps for different experience levels. Beginner: 25 reps; Intermediate: 50 reps; and Expert: 100 reps.