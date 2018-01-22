Wildwood City Council to vote on Hidden Valley zip line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, Mo. - The Wildwood City Council is set to take a final vote tonight on a controversial plan for a zip line project to be built at the Hidden Valley Ski Resort. The expected vote comes after the Wildwood Planning and Parks Committee unanimously approved recommending the zip line at a meeting earlier this month with modifications.

The battle over this project has been ongoing for months.

Hidden Valley owners say they need a year-round zip line operation to help them stay in business. But residents in the area have objected, voicing concerns about noise and traffic. After lots of discussion and debate, the Planning and Parks Committee gave the go-ahead to a zip line plan at its January 2nd meeting.

The committee approved allowing Hidden Valley to operate the zip line year round which at one point was up for debate. However, the committee limited the operating hours from 9am until sunset. The committee also approved a new location for one of the ziplines moving it farther away from nearby residences. That move was proposed by the Hidden Valley owners.

The location for one of the other ziplines was modified as well.

Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin said after the committee meeting he wanted to come to the best possible compromise, bringing the maximum benefit to both hidden valley and the city of Wildwood.

Wildwood`s City Administrator Ryan Thomas says he has had conversations with Hidden Valley officials since the committee meeting and they have been positive. FOX 2 also reached out to Hidden Valley officials but have not heard back.

We will see what happens tonight-the city council meets at 7 p.m. at Wildwood City Hall.