St. Louisan Sterling K. Brown wins SAG Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Academy Award nominations will be announced tomorrow in Hollywood. Several films and actors may now be front-runners after the SAG Awards.

However, St. Louis was well represented. Sterling K. Brown, who graduated from MICDS, made history once again for his role in This Is Us. Brown won for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama. He is the first Africana-American actor to win in the category.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won for Outstanding Cast, while Frances McDormand won for Best Lead Actress, and Sam Rockwell won for Supporting Actor.

Actress Nicole Kidman won for her role in HBO's Big Little Lies. She got quite emotional and used her acceptance speech to advocate for more stories about women.