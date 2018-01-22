Police warn residents of scam phone calls demanding money, personal info

CLAYTON, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is reaching out with a warning to residents. Recently, the department has received a few reports of people being contacted by someone portraying themselves as a St. Louis County official demanding money for warrants or back taxes. Police remind you that no St. Louis County official would demand money or personal information over the phone.