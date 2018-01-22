CLAYTON, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is reaching out with a warning to residents. Recently, the department has received a few reports of people being contacted by someone portraying themselves as a St. Louis County official demanding money for warrants or back taxes. Police remind you that no St. Louis County official would demand money or personal information over the phone.
Police warn residents of scam phone calls demanding money, personal info
