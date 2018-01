Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Ill. – Two people survived after the helicopter they were flying crashed at a runway at St. Louis Downtown Airport.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m.

The occupants were described as an instructor and a student. They were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Despite its name, the airport is located across the Mississippi River in Cahokia.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

KPLR 11 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.