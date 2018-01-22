× Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse set to reopen Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – With the budget impasse broken for at least the next 3-weeks the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse will reopen Tuesday at noon.

Both attractions had been closed when the federal government shutdown this past Saturday at midnight.

It is recommended that visitors purchase their Tram Ride to the Top or Arch Entry-Only tickets in advance at http://www.gatewayarch.com/buytickets or by calling 877-982-1410.

Winter operations at the park are:

Gateway Arch: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (The last tram leaves approximately one hour before closing.)

Old Courthouse: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

For more information about the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse, please visit www.gatewayarch.com or www.nps.gov/jeff.