CLAYTON, Mo. - Clayton Restaurant Week runs January 22-28. Customers can enjoy a three-course meal at some of the area's top restaurants for $25 to $35. Some eateries include 801 Chop House, Barcelona, Oceano Bistro, Pastaria and Sardella.

Customers will be asked to add $5 or more to their bill. That donation will benefit Operation Food Search.

For the full list of participating restaurants visit: Claytonrestaurantweek.com/2018/