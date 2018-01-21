Weekend violence in St. Louis leaves two dead and others injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It’s been a busy weekend for St. Louis City Police investigating another weekend of violence.

At least six people were shot in separate shootings, leaving two people dead. Investigators at St. Louis Police Headquarters have been working around the clock trying to piece together what happened in these shootings.

The violence started Friday night and shots continued to ring out throughout the city well into Sunday morning.

Investigators say a 14-year-old boy was hit several times by gunfire Friday night just before 8 pm on Leduc in north St. Louis. Someone opened fire on the teen, shooting him in his legs. He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown. Detectives say the gunman remains at large.

There was also a murder-suicide attempt on Friday night. Police say a woman in her 60s was found shot to death at an apartment building on Gravois near the city limits. They say it appeared the gunman shot himself after the killing.

The suspected gunman in that incident remains hospitalized Sunday morning after the shooting in south St Louis. The IDs of those involved or their relationship to each other has not been released yet.

“It`s a secure front door so it would take a key to get in. We had some witness that heard some suspicious noises but no one saw anyone run outside and there isn`t forced entry to the apartment door so I would tell you we don`t really have any suspects at large right now,” said Jerry Leyshock.

Police are investigating three other separate shootings throughout the city.

Another teen was shot multiple times on North 20th Street and Obear Saturday around 1 pm. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

Then, a male in his 20s was shot and killed Saturday night on North Kingshighway. Police have no motive or suspects in that case.

A female in her 20s was shot in the back and transported to an area hospital. The gunman in this shooting remains at large.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims and the investigations are all ongoing.