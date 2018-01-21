Eagles fans hope team can keep up momentum into NFC Championship game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The anticipation and expectations are high from Philadelphia Eagles fans for their team to walk away with the NFC Championship.

Preparations here at Felix Pub is just making sure the pizza is hot and the drinks stay refilled but it’s a different scene in Philly.

Barricades are up as we inch closer to kick off.

And the city also took another interesting precaution earlier today.

The street department used Crisco – that’s right grease and spread it around the bottom halves light poles across the city, so fans won’t climb them following the championship game.

There’s word the city workers even called themselves Crisco Cops as they did the dirty deed.

This year the Eagles had an season and fans are hoping they keep up the momentum heading into the championship game tonight against the Vikings.