Apartment complex residents displaced by Sunday morning fire

JENNINGS, MO - “We just out of luck,” an apartment owner said.

Apartment renters in Keoneman Park Place are feeling helpless tonight following an early morning fire on Sunday.

One renter, who did not want to be identified, said she was asleep when she heard her neighbor trying to get everyone out.

“Thank God he stumped on the floor and let me know because the smoke detectors in my house didn’t go off,” she said. “Two, three minutes later it’s just big flames of fire everywhere!”

These photos show what some apartments on the inside look like following the blaze.

There’s no word on what started the flames, but it’s now left almost a dozen families without a home.

The leasing office is ironically housed in the same apartment building that caught fire, so residents tell me they thought that would be their first call for help.

“I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know what was my next steps or what was the next procedure on if a fire will happen,” the renter said. “So, I contact my property manager.”

The renter says she and her neighbors left a voicemail, but no one has returned their calls.

“You would think your property manager would be out here with you, helping you, telling you to get a blanket do something,” she said. “Nothing!”

Now hours after the blaze and no word from the property management, all the renters are left searching for a place to lay their heads.

“We don’t have nowhere to stay,” the renter said. “Red Cross...they helped us but that only last for what one or two days where would we go after this.”