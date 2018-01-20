× Troopers credited with saving the lives of 2 motorist from drug overdoses

Illinois state troopers are being credited with saving the lives of two motorists from drug overdoses. The incidents happened on January 18, 2018, in Winnebago and Madison counties.

In the Madison County incident, the trooper responded to a motorist assist on a I-270 ramp and found an unresponsive male. The trooper administered narcan and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

There have been 25 incidents were narcan was administered.