St. Louis leaders remember Frankie Muse Freeman as a mentor and trailblazeer

ST. LOUIS - Many St. Louis leaders attended the funeral service for civil rights icon Frankie Muse Freeman. Some of those leaders say her work literally paved the way for them.

“I think about the neighborhood I live in,” said St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed. “Had it not been for some of her early legal work and challenging some of those neighborhood covenants, I wouldn’t be able to live in the neighborhood I’m in.”

Current St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner gives Freeman credit for helping shape her career.

“My whole life is about fighting and doing what’s right and pursing justice under the law,” said Gardner. “So, she led the way for me, paved the way as a great mentor and example.”

Redditt Hudson is the current Vice President of Civil Rights and Advocacy for the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. He attended the funeral and said Freeman’s legacy continues to improve the lives of others.

“What’s important to remember is that her legacy will live on through the work of the people who have been influenced by her,” said Redditt.

Reed added, “She was a trailblazer and we were blessed and happy to have her call St. Louis home.”