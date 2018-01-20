Pulse of St. Louis – Inside the police academy

ST. LOUIS, MO — When St. Louis County voters passed Proposition P last April, it allowed the St. Louis County Police department to hire more than one hundred officers. Reporter Katie Kormann spent six months investigating how new recruits are trained at the police academy. On The Pulse of St. Louis, she takes us inside the academy for an exclusive look behind the scenes.
Guests:
- Officer Kathy Poncin
- Officer Eric Austermann
- Officer John Hansen
- St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar.
- Officer Mary Mills
- Officer Trevor Green
- Katie Kormann, Investigative Reporter