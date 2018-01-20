Police looking for person of interest in domestic battery

O’FALLON, IL – The O’Fallon Illinois Police is investigating a domestic battery case where a victim has suffered possible life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened Saturday in the 1700 block of West Highway 50.

Police say they are looking for a person of interest, 34-year-old Paul M. Beumont. Beumont was last seen fleeing from the residence on foot.

The victim of the battery was transported to a hospital for treatment.

If you have information related to this case, please call the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545.