Civil rights icon remembered Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS - Frankie Muse Freeman is being laid to rest Saturday morning after she passed away a little more than a week ago. Freeman's funeral is set to start at 9:30 am Saturday at the Washington Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church at 3200 Washington at the corner of Compton and Washington Avenues. Attorney Freeman was a long-time member of the church.

More than 650 people attended Freeman's visitation Friday night. Freeman was lying in repose in the Grand Hall of the Missouri History Museum. Jim Buford, the former president of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis was among the people there. Prayers were said as many people remembered Freeman. More of those memories will surely be shared Saturday morning.