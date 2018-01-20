Civil rights icon remembered Saturday morning

Posted 9:28 am, January 20, 2018, by , Updated at 09:27AM, January 20, 2018

ST. LOUIS - Frankie Muse Freeman is being laid to rest Saturday morning after she passed away a little more than a week ago. Freeman's funeral is set to start at 9:30 am Saturday at the Washington Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church at 3200 Washington at the corner of Compton and Washington Avenues. Attorney Freeman was a long-time member of the church.

More than 650 people attended Freeman's visitation Friday night. Freeman was lying in repose in the Grand Hall of the Missouri History Museum. Jim Buford, the former president of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis was among the people there. Prayers were said as many people remembered Freeman. More of those memories will surely be shared Saturday morning.

Freeman was 101 years old when she died on Friday of last week. The famed civil rights attorney won a landmark NAACP case in 1954 that ended segregation in St. Louis public housing. In 1964, she became the first woman to ever serve on the United States Commission on Civil Rights. A life-size bronze sculpture of Freeman was dedicated at Keiner Plaza last November. Freeman received many honors including inductions into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame and the National Bar Association`s Hall of Fame.
The service Saturday morning is open to the public. After the service is finished, Freeman will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery on West Florissant.