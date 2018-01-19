Visitation at Mo. History Museum for civil rights icon Frankie Muse Freeman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Visitation is this evening for the late civil rights icon Frankie Muse Freeman. She died one week ago at the age of 101.

Freeman served as the lead counsel in the landmark 1954 case Davis et al. v. the St. Louis Housing Authority, which ended legal racial discrimination in public housing. She was the first woman appointed to the US Commission on Civil Rights and was later inducted into the Bar Association Hall of Fame, the Civil Rights Walk of Fame, and the St. Louis Walk of Fame.

Ms. Freeman’s remains will be in repose at the Grand Hall of the Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd. on Friday, January 19, between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.Members of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the Links, Inc. will also provide various brief ceremonies during the evening. Freeman is a past National Delta President and served with distinction as a trustee of the Metropolitan Zoological Park and Museum District; and Charter member of the Links, Inc. Attorney Freeman had made national and Missouri history. The public is inviting to the viewing.

On Saturday Morning, January 20, at 9:30 a.m. the funeral services will be open to the public at Washington Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church at 3200 Washington at the corner of Compton and Washington Avenues. Attorney Freeman was a long-time member of the church. Following will be the burial at Calvary Cemetery, 5239 West Florissant Avenue in St. Louis.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations are made in the name of Attorney Frankie Muse Freeman to Washington Tabernacle Nance Scholarship fund, c/o of 3200 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63103 and Howard University, 2400 Sixth Street, NW Washington, D.C. 20059.

Ms. Freeman is survived by a loving daughter, Shelbe Patricia Bullock, 4 grandchildren: Marcel Ellis Freeman Bullock, Terrance Patrick Bullock, Darren James Shelby (Karen) Bullock) and Nicole Yvette Fordson and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.