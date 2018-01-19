× St. Louis man indicted for gun store burglary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 24-year-old St. Louis man appeared in federal court Wednesday nearly a month after being indicted for the burglary of a Wentzville gun store.

According to court documents, the burglary took place June 1, 2017 at the Eagle Eye USA Indoor Shooting Range, located in the 800 block of Pic Parkway. Police said suspects stole three rifles from the store.

Following a lengthy investigation, police identified Andre Legardy as a suspect in the case. He was indicted December 20, 2017 for theft of one or more firearms. Legardy was arrested January 17, 2018.

If convicted, Legardy faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.